Watch: PM Modi feeds peacocks at his residence during morning routine of exercises, shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video on his Instagram page where he is feeding peacocks at his residence. The video, an assortment of shots, was shot during his morning routine of exercises. The peacocks are often a regular companion during the PM’s routine of exercises.

The video on Instagram was captioned 'Precious moments' followed by poetry.

A few glimpses are also from his daily walk from his home to office in the LKM complex.

At his residence, PM has also placed Chabootras, tower-like structures found in rural India where birds can make their nests.

Earlier today, PM Modi extended greetings to farmers on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar - an agricultural festival mainly celebrated in Western Odisha and Southern Chhattisgarh.

''The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!'' tweeted the PM.

Nuakhai Juhar, also called Nuakhai Parab or Nuakahi Bhetghat, is observed to welcome the new rice of the season.