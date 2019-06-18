Watch: 'Mandir vahin banayenge' slogans raised as BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj takes oath in Lok Sabha

BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit.

Slogans of 'Mandir vahin banayenge' were raised in the Lok Sabha as BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who contest 2019 election from Unnao, took oath as a Member of Parliament. BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit.

Chantings of slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are continuously being raised in the Parliament as MPs taking oath after the commencement of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday.

Such a thing is being witnessed for the first time that sloganeering is taking place as newly elected MPs take oath in Parliament.

#WATCH: Slogans of 'Mandir vahin banayenge' were raised in the Lok Sabha as BJP's winning candidate from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj took oath as a Member of Parliament, in Sanskrit, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Cr6IQNbXJF — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were also made as election agenda in several states. In Bengal, chanting of Jai Shri Ram created a huge controversy after chief minister Mamata Banerjee provocatively reacted to it.

Earlier in the day, 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram' slogans were raised when AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was taking oath. However, the AIMIM chief responded by chanting, "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind."

Reacting to the issue, Owaisi said, "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur."

Prior to that, AAP's Bhagwant Mann also raised the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad".

On Tuesday, 222 MPs took oath as Lok Sabha members while 320 had taken the oath on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one who took oath as Lok Sabha member on Monday. The oath-taking session was then followed by cabinet minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and other newly elected MPs.

Since its the first Parliament session after the BJP-led NDA government was elected for its second term, PM Modi was greeted with slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' in the House.