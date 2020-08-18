Watch: Kapurthala breeder runs car over dog, video draws outrage from Maneka Gandhi on Twitter

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter, in which a man in Punjab's Kapurthala can be seen running his car intentionally over a dog that was sitting in front of his vehicle.

The horrifying incident, caught in a CCTV, further showed the animal limping away toward the footpath, leaving a pool of blood in the spot that he was sitting. The man was seen fleeing the site after the incident.

In her tweet, Gandhi said, "He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain."

The accused has been identified as Gurjinder Singh, son of Harbans Singh, a resident of Dandupur village in Kapurthala, added the BJP MP.

He has been booked in Kapurthala under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, added the Kapurthala Police in a reply to Gandhi.

After a few hours, she tweeted another video saying, "Here’s a video of this man’s dogs, which he had been using for dog fights. At night, he took all these dogs & threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned & the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail." She urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Punjab police to put the accused behind bars.

Replying to Gandhi, the Kapurthala Police said, "The necessary and immediate action has been taken by Kapurthala police. A Fir no.- 137 dated 18.8.20 PS Talwandi Chaudhrian U/s 429 IPC, sec 11(1) of Prevention of cruelty to animal act, 1960 has been registered against Gurjinder Singh."