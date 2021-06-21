Watch: British woman sings 'Gulon Mein Rang Bhare' ghazal, leaves Anand Mahindra mesmerised

A video of a British woman singing a popular ghazal 'Gulon Mein Rang Bhare Baad-e-Nau-Bahaar Chale' has gone viral on social media after Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared it on microblogging website Twitter.

Mahindra is active on Twitter and usually shares a range of things.

The video is said to be a little old, by Mahindra said it only caught his notice today. In the video, the woman can be heard singing the ghazal with absolute vocal elan.

Written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz and immortalised by Maestro Mehdi Hassan, the ghazal has left Mahindra mesmerized. The woman's singing skills has ‘changed the quality of this morning,' said Mahindra.

“A five year old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning...If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on...” Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

A five year old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning...If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on... pic.twitter.com/67XCZkujHf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2021

The video of Wells shared by Mahindra has been retweeted over 400 times and liked by nearly 3,000 users since.