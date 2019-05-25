Headlines

Wanted to resign as West Bengal CM, party has rejected my wish, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee defiant despite massive defeat

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2019, 06:41 PM IST

In a press conference, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at EC, BJP, Central Forces after being handed a bitter defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. In the Lok Sabha elections, TMC lost 12 seats and only got 22 compared to 34 seats in 2014. 

Mamata Banerjee also said that she offered to resign as West Bengal CM to her party members. But they didn't allow her to resign as Chief Minister, said Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee said that only if everyone protest against BJP unitedly, then she will not resign.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that there was 'setting' in the elections, where even foreign powers were involved and they would investigate the matter. Regarding relationship with Centre, Didi said that for constructive issues, they will extend cooperation. She also categorically ruled out supporting NRC process. Expressing regret about the choice made by Bengal voters, Mamata Banerjee said that she will now focus on building the party more as her promise as CM of the state has already been fulfilled. 

TMC supremo announced changes in the party organisation structures and all the candidates who lost have been assigned different roles. She said that they will be looking at block wise trends and whatever corrective steps are needed to be taken will be done.

Mamata also alleged that, " For five months, I couldn't do anything because of Elections. EC took over two months even before the election dates were announced". Mamata Banerjee said, ' Vote share has increased even though seats have decreased."

Mamata Banerjee said, "BJP has won using communalism, total central forces worked against us. BJP is successful using that brand of politics, we won't go down that path. EC completely worked for them." West Bengal CM said, " Emergency situation was created in a targeted manner. Don't know how they didn't get 23 as predicted by Amit Shah"

Mamata said, "Total communal politics was done. Modiji said will get 300 got it. We still have the majority, but BJP is resorting to violence. Such arrogance is not good. The amount of money used by BJP can exceed any scam. CBI, ED may be used against me, but I will take on them."

Mamata said, " We are not Congress. Key positions like Kolkata police were changed so that money can enter Bengal. I am against rabid religion rhetoric. All religions should be tolerant, it shouldn't be used for politics. A lot of complaints were sent, nothing was done. EC and the media are controlled." 

Mamata Banerjee also said.' Why we were called Pakistanis when you are now inviting Imran Khan for swearing in. Mamata Banerjee says,told party, I don't want to continue as Chief Minister. But party rejected my resignation.CPM gave entire money and votes to BJP".

"Massive money was given to voters. Have no place to give my grievance. How is this such a one-sided election? There are some doubts about the election results. Where we lost less than 1 lakh votes, I have my doubt. I think 1 lakh votes were programmed. All postal ballots went against us", said Mamata Banerjee. 

She further said, " I will say the bitter truth as long as I will live. Don't mind being alone."

Mamata said, " BJP directly got votes from CPM. CPM gave Tripura to BJP,now they are getting BJP in Bengal. Over 200 party offices have been taken over,have given target to reclaim them by Monday. In Bhatpara, BJP did riots using EC's help. How did BJP get so much, if not by vote loot? I don't believe, I refuse to accept this results." 

Bengal CM said, ' I will never change, will always fight. I am going to Iftar,100 times I will go,don't mind going to Iftar".

