Voter ID-Aadhaar info mismatch lands Mukhtar Ansari in more trouble

Police have registered a forgery and cheating case against Ansari after finding inaccuracies in his name spelling and date of birth on official IDs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Mukhtar in Aadhaar and PAN but Mokhtar in Voter ID: Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari is facing another criminal case over mismatch in the spellings of his name in his government ID cards.

Police have registered a forgery and cheating case against Ansari after finding inaccuracies in his name spelling and date of birth on IDs. It came to light after his personal documents were recovered from his barrack during a raid on Friday night.

“During the search, voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card was found from Mukhtar`s barrack. In these documents, differences were found in the spelling of date of birth and name,” Kotwali SHO Dharmendra Singh said. The investigation of the recovered documents was handed over to the police on the District Magistrate’s orders.

“We conducted a probe and found that in voter ID the date of his birth was 1959, while on Aadhaar and PAN card, his date of birth was mentioned as 1963. Also, his name in Aadhaar and Voter ID is mentioned as Mukhtar but in PAN card it is Mokhtar. This clearly depicted differences in the documents," Singh added.

A case has been filed under IPC 420 (dishonesty), IPC 467 (forgery) and IPC 471 (using genuine forged documents) against Mukhtar Ansari and an unidentified person, Banda SP Abhinandan informed.

Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail. He now has 62 criminal cases against him. Authorities have seized, razed and confiscated property worth Rs 575 crore belonging to Ansari and acquired by means of crime.

(Inputs from IANS)

 

Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
