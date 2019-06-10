Vision document soon for rural employment generation: MoS for MSME Pratap Sarangi

A vision document will be prepared soon for mass employment generation by tapping the potentials available in rural areas, Union minister Pratap Sarangi said here on Sunday.

"We have abundant opportunities for job creation. A casual approach and lack of proper motivation and training for rural manpower failed to yield tangible result," Sarangi said.

The BJP leader was accorded a rousing welcome during his first visit to Balasore, his constituency, after taking over as Union minister of state for MSME and animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries.

He said animal husbandry and fish farming, both inland and marine, can be taken up in a big way as Odisha has a long coastal line. Rural youth and women can be engaged in these activities after giving them proper training, he said.

"We have to coordinate a number of activities properly and sincerely. Accountability has to fixed and timely review is necessary to ensure proper implementation," he said.

Similarly, there is ample scope for employment generation in villages by tapping local resources in different sectors, he said.