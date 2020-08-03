A well known South Indian eatery in Delhi is under the radar after a dead lizard was found in a bowl of sambar.

The incident came to limelight when Pankaj Agarwal visited the restaurant in Delhi's posh Connaught Place area with his friends and found a lizard in his food.

Saravana Bhavan is one of the most popular restaurants and is usually seen packed with people even on weekdays.

The man who visited the restaurant made a video of the whole incident which went viral on social media. In the video, few people are seen yelling at who appears to be the restaurant staff.

In a video, you can see the man holding out the lizard on a spoon and rest half-eaten food is kept in the background. "Muh se nikala hai yeh bite, aadhi gayab hai", the man can be heard saying.

Viral: Man finds lizard in sambar at Delhi's top restaurant, FIR lodged



Read here- https://t.co/SGZnhTPk7r pic.twitter.com/NUh5WusMi6 — DNA (@dna) August 3, 2020

The man later filed a complaint against the restaurant for the act. A case has been registered under Section 269 of the IPC and IPC 336.

Saravana Bhavan is one of the largest south Indian restaurant chains in the world, with 39 outlets in the country and 87 joints abroad. It was founded in Chennai in 1981.