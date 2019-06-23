Violence continues in Bengal: BJP supporters allegedly stabbed by TMC workers in Chopra

Two BJP party workers, Mohammed Ibrahim and Mohammed Hakimuddin, had to be admitted with critical injuries to the Islampur Subdivisional Hospital for emergency treatment.

In yet another report of violence centered around inter-party clashes in Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that their party supporters were assaulted by workers of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) today in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur.

According to reports, the AITC cadets had arrived with sharp weapons and assaulted the BJP supporters, overpowering the latter in large numbers.

Two BJP party workers, Mohammed Ibrahim and Mohammed Hakimuddin, had to be admitted with critical injuries to the Islampur Subdivisional Hospital for emergency treatment.

The wounded duo had earlier campaigned for the BJP during the recent Lok Sabha elections. It has been alleged that resentment around that on part of the AITC led up to today's assault. Sources say that Trinamool party workers had earlier threatened Ibrahim and Hakimuddin on various instances as well.

The BJP further alleged that the attack today was conducted under the direction of Hamidul Rahman, AITC MLA from the Chopra assembly constituency.

Rahman denied the allegations and said that the conflict was not a clash between political parties, but a result of a familial feud regarding a piece of land. It might be noted that Rahman had earlier, too, been alleged in instances of post-poll violence in Bengal.

Police personnel arrived from the Chopra police station in time to control the situation.

West Bengal, which has turned into a powder keg of power struggle following the recently concluded polls, continues to be marked by inter-party violence every other day in a fight for dominance between the BJP and the ruling AITC over the eastern state.