Vinay Tiwari to stay in quarantine for 14 days, Bihar DGP calls BMC's decision 'unfortunate'

DGP of Bihar, IPS Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted about Patna cop Vinay Tiwari who has 'forcibly quarantined' by BMC after he reached Mumbai for Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Sunday. He wrote in Hindi stating, "पटना IG ने BMC के चीफ़ को पत्र लिखकर IPSविनय तिवारी को कोरंटिन करने का विरोध करते हुए उनको मुक्त करने का अनुरोध किया था जिसको ठुकरा दिया गया है. BMC ने पत्र का जबाब भी पटना पुलिस को भेज दिया है.यानि हमारे SP विनय तिवारी अब 14 दिन तक वहीं क़ैद रहेंगे. BMCका यह फ़ैसला दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण!"

The tweet roughly translates as "Patna IG had written a letter to the Chief of BMC opposing to quarantine IPS Vinay Tiwari and requested him to be freed. BMC has also sent a reply to the letter to Patna Police. Now our SP Vinay Tiwari now Will be imprisoned there for 14 days. This decision of BMC is unfortunate."

Take a look at the tweet below:

On Monday, DGP had told reporters, "We examined the quarantine guidelines. It appears it was not needed. If an official goes there, after informing and requesting accommodation and vehicle, it means he did not go there secretly. He could have been exempted."

Talking about the accommodation, Mumbai Police told ANI, "Accordingly, accommodation arrangements were made at Senior Officers Mess, SRPF GRP VIII, Goregaon, Mumbai and vehicle were arranged for Vinay Tiwari. All courtesies befitting to an IPS officer are duly extended to Vinay Tiwari. MPO Mess, Worli is presently non-operational due to the COVID19 situation."