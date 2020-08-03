Video: Truck breaks divider, falls into sea near Mumbai
No loss of life has been reported but the rescue personnel had to struggle hard to save the driver.
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
In a shocking incident, a truck travelling on the Thane-Bhiwandi road in Diva broke the divider and fell into the sea. The incident happened on Sunday morning.
No loss of life has been reported.
However, government agencies found it extremely hard to save the driver.
In the video, it can be clearly seen how the personnel are struggling to save take the driver out from the vehicle.
#WATCH | Truck breaks divider, falls into sea near Mumbai
Read here- https://t.co/FNt6gmn7mN pic.twitter.com/p1aSBbvL9b— DNA (@dna) August 3, 2020