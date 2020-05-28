Vice President Naidu, PM Modi pay tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

The Vice President took to microblogging website Twitter and hailed him as a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer and political thinker.

"My tributes to the great son of Mother India Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary today. Veer Savarkar was a multidimensional personality - a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer & political thinker," Naidu tweeted.

In another tweet, he said that Savarkar envisioned a casteless India. "Savarkar envisioned a casteless India and started one of the most powerful social reform movements against untouchability," the tweet read.

"During imprisonment in the Cellular Jail, Savarkar was subjected to harsh treatment and solitary confinement. His indomitable spirit and commitment to free his motherland from foreign oppression will be always remembered," Naidu said, adding that "Today’s youth must take inspiration from his life and ideals and strive to build a strong, prosperous and inclusive India."

PM Modi also hailed Savarkar and said that he motivated people to join the freedom struggle.

"On his Jayanti, I bow to the courageous Veer Savarkar. We remember him for his bravery, motivating several others to join the freedom struggle and emphasis on social reform," the PM tweeted.

Modi also shared a video clip from his May 2018 episode of "Mann ki Baat" radio programme in which he had referred to Savarkar.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Savarkar (May 28, 1883 - February 26, 1966) was a freedom fighter and is recognised as the Hindutva ideologue, the political ideology of ruling BJP and its parent organisation RSS.

He was born in Bhagalpur village near Nasik. Savarkar served as president of Hindu Mahasabha and proposed the idea of India as a Hindu Nation.