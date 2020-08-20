Vexed with non-payment of salaries to staffers, DUTA to protest on Aug 21 over release of grants for colleges

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said on Tuesday that it will organise a protest on August 21 if the AAP government does not release adequate grant-in-aid to 12 DU colleges funded by it.

The DUTA stated that governing bodies have been formed in nine out of 12 colleges which are fully funded by the government, but due to non-payment of grants by the government, salary has not been paid to staff members since May.

The AAP government has been engaged in a fight over formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges fully or partially funded by it. The party alleged corruption in 12 DU colleges which the DUTA deemed as unsubstantiated allegations."

“It is obvious that this is another ploy for their callous and inhuman act of not releasing the required Grant-in-Aid to these colleges, as a result of which employees in these colleges have gone without salaries for several months,” DUTA president Rajib Ray quoted the news agency as saying.

Roy further alleged that the funds requisite funds to the 12 DU colleges completely funded bu Delhi government has been "sporadic" and "inadequate", as a result of which employees have gone without salaries for the past four months, adding that such "unexplained delays" in release of grants is "totally unacceptable."