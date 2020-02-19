Headlines

India

'Very good and fruitful meeting': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The meeting was held at Amit Shah's residence.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2020, 04:12 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trounced the BJP in the recently-concluded assembly polls in the national capital.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled at the Home Ministry in the North Block, was held at Shah's residence.

The meeting went on for over 20 minutes.

"Met Hon'ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a tweet after the meeting. 

The assembly polls in Delhi were bitterly fought between the AAP and the BJP with Shah leading the charge against Kejriwal. 

While the BJP raised various issues including abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to woo voters, the AAP kept its campaign focused on development works done during its five years of rule. 

The AAP won 62 of the 70 seats while the BJP was able to win only eight seats. The Congress failed to open its account for the second consecutive term. 

