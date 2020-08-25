Varanasi's 'Dom Raja' Jagdish Chaudhary passes away, PM Modi expresses deep sorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Varanasi's "Dom Raja" Jagdish Chowdhary (king of cremators) who passed away at the age of 55 years on Tuesday.

Modi said he represented the eternal traditions of the holy city.

In a tweet in Hindi, the prime minister said Chowdhary was intrinsic to the culture of Kashi, and that he worked for social harmony all his life.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary of Varanasi. He settled in the culture of Kashi and was the conductor of the Sanatan tradition there. He worked for social harmony throughout his life. May God give peace to his soul and give the family the strength to bear this suffering," Modi tweeted.

Chowdhary was one of the proposers of Modi's candidature from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the death of the Dom Raja and called it a major loss.

Chaudhary occupied the ritually significant position of "Dom Raja" or king of cremators in Varanasi.

The Dom Raja of Kashi is considered the chief keeper of the fire burning uninterrupted at Varanasi's Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats, which are reserved for cremation.

It is believed that if the pyre is lit by the Dom Raja`s clan, the dead achieve salvation.