Vande Bharat Mission: One million stranded Indians returned home; over 130,000 people flown to various countries

While around one million stranded Indians have returned to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), over 1.3 lakh people have flown to various countries, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

"Nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under VBM and more than 130K have flown to various countries. Driven by the aspirations of our people, the mission continues to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded and distressed citizens," the Minister tweeted.

A special Air India flight, under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying Indian nationals stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions took off from Sydney airport on Monday.

"Vande Bharat Mission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has facilitated the travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals so far!! Another Special flight, AI 301 Sydney-Delhi sector left Sydney airport today. Thank you @dfat @airindiain @MEAIndia and @MoCA_GoI," Consulate General of India, Sydney tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions. This involved flights via Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express.

In the first three phases of the mission, the government did not allow private airlines to participate, though they have been allowed to participate in the fourth phase onwards.

The government continues to set the fare, determine the routes, and decide the number of flights.

(With agency inputs)