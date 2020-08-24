Validity of all motor vehicle documents extended till December 31: Here is what it means

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeIndia

India

Validity of all motor vehicle documents extended till December 31: Here is what it means

All motor vehicle documents like driving licenses, permits and vehicle registrations that expired or will expire between February 1 and December 31 are valid till the end of the year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Government on Monday extended the validity of various motor vehicle documents like driving licenses, permits and vehicles registration till December 31, 2020 in the wake of the prevailing condition due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said it has decided to extend the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till December 31, 2020. 

The ministry had earlier issued two advisories on March 30 and June 9 regarding the extension of validity of the documents till June 30 and September 30, respectively. 

The first advisory was issued during the nationwide lockdown over novel coronavirus, extending the validity of documents that expired after February 1 has been extended till June 30. The extensions mean that all motor vehicle documents like driving licenses, permits and vehicles registration that expired between February 1 and December 31 will be valid till the end of the year. 

"Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020," the ministry said in a press release. 

Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of December 2020, it said. 

This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services, it added. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

DNA Explainer: What are ‘Star Series’ bank notes? Is it legal to use notes with ‘star’ symbol? RBI clarifies

Hyderabad woman, who went to US for higher education, seen starving, depressed in Chicago

Meet the journalist who is married to a businessman with Rs 19000 crore net worth, her husband is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE