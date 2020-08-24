Validity of all motor vehicle documents extended till December 31: Here is what it means

All motor vehicle documents like driving licenses, permits and vehicle registrations that expired or will expire between February 1 and December 31 are valid till the end of the year.

The Central Government on Monday extended the validity of various motor vehicle documents like driving licenses, permits and vehicles registration till December 31, 2020 in the wake of the prevailing condition due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said it has decided to extend the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till December 31, 2020.

The ministry had earlier issued two advisories on March 30 and June 9 regarding the extension of validity of the documents till June 30 and September 30, respectively.

The first advisory was issued during the nationwide lockdown over novel coronavirus, extending the validity of documents that expired after February 1 has been extended till June 30. The extensions mean that all motor vehicle documents like driving licenses, permits and vehicles registration that expired between February 1 and December 31 will be valid till the end of the year.

"Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020," the ministry said in a press release.

Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of December 2020, it said.

This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services, it added.