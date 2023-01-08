Can Joshimath sinking crisis be classified as national disaster? SC to hear plea as 600 families face danger

Joshimath in Uttarakhand is currently sinking (Photo - PTI)

The current crisis being faced by the people of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town can potentially be classified as a national disaster, as per a recent plea filed in the Supreme Court of India as Joshimath’s ground keeps sinking under the surface.

The town of Joshimath is facing a major crisis, as the ground remains sinking. Cracks have been discovered on the walls of houses and several structures, leading to speculations that they can collapse anytime soon, leaving hundreds homeless.

A seer has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, where cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses, be declared a national disaster.

Contending that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation, the plea filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.

The plea has also sought direction from the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if anything such is happening it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea said, as per PTI reports.

Joshimath is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in India and sees a footfall of lakhs every year. One of the prime reasons why the town is sinking is because of the excessive tourism and developmental projects.

Further, experts have also said that the town of Joshimath has been built on an ancient landslide site, which means that the soil is loose and the stones are eroded, leading to little stability of the constructions being carried out in the area.

As many as 600 families are currently facing the threat of losing their homes as deep cracks can be seen on residences and roads in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, with the government now taking stock of the situation. 11 families have already been evacuated from the area, with others to follow soon.

(With PTI inputs)

