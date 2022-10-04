Uttarakhand Avalanche Top Updates: Two out of 29 trainee mountaineers dead, toll feared to rise; 8 others rescued

Representational Image

A group of 29 trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering was trapped in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. The trainee mountaineers were struck by a massive avalanche while trekking in Dokrani Bamak glacier.

DGP Ashok Kumar said that two lady mountaineers have died in the incident. "29 trainee mountaineers from mountaineering institute in Uttarakashi went for mountaineering.Incident occurred at height of 14,000 feet. 8 rescued while exact location of others yet to be ascertained. Two lady mountaineers have possibly not survived," he said.

Authorities at State Emergency Operation Centre said that the snout of the glacier is located at an altitude of around 3,700 metre while the avalanche has taken place around Draupadi-ka-Danda at around 5,300 metre altitude.

The avalanche prompted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to seek the Army's help to expedite rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering have already launched rescue operations, Dhami said in a tweet.

"Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over phone and sought the Army's help in speeding up the rescue operations.

Expressing grief at the incident, Singh said that he had spoken to the Uttarakhand CM and took stock of the situation. “I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he tweeted.