Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh Election 2021: BJP, SP in close contest, check full list of candidates

The election for the post of District Panchayat President is currently live in Uttar Pradesh and in this election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are in the fray with full vigour.

In almost all the seats of the state, BJP and SP have fielded their candidates and the candidates of both the parties are also claiming their victory. However, there are still some seats where no party has announced its candidates. It is expected that in such districts the candidates will directly enroll.

This election of District Panchayat President is being considered as the semi-final of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022 and this is the reason why all the big parties of Uttar Pradesh are eyeing this election.

District Panchayat President Election - District wise details of candidates

Chandauli

BJP: Dinanath Sharma

SP: Tej Narayan Yadav

Sravasti

SP: Archana Yadav

BJP: Daddan Mishra Former Minister of State

Independent: Dev Pratap Singh

Hapur

BJP: Rekha Nagar

SP: Ruchi Yadav

Gonda

Bharatiya Janata Party - Ghanshyam Mishra

Moradabad ​

Samajwadi Party: Amrin

Jhansi

BJP: Pawan Gautam

SP: Asha Gautam

Sultanpur

BJP: Smt. Usha Singh

SP: Kesha Yadav

​Mirzapur

In Mirzapur, BJP has made Raju Kannojia its candidate. SP has made Asha Devi its candidate for the post of District Panchayat President in Mirzapur.

Raebareli

BJP: Ranjana Choudhary

Congress: Aarti Singh

Mathura

BJP: Kishan Choudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal: Rajendra Singh Sikarwar

The Bahujan Samaj Party has not declared the name of anyone yet.

Gorakhpur

BJP- Sadhna Singh

Firozabad

Samajwadi Party- Ruchi Yadav

BJP- Harshita Singh

Hamirpur

While BJP has fielded Jayanti Rajput, SP has fielded Vandana Yadav

Muzaffarnagar

Bharatiya Kisan Union and Alliance candidate: Satendra Balyan

BJP: Veerpal Nirwal

Pilibhit

BJP gave a ticket to Dr. Daljit Kaur's wife Gurbhag Singh

SP gave the ticket to Swami Pravakta Nand who had left BJP after not getting the ticket.

Ballia

BJP: Supriya Choudhary

SP: Ambika Chaudhary

Ghazipur

SP: Kusumlata Yadav

BJP: Sapna Singh