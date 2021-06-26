Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh Election 2021: BJP, SP in close contest, check full list of candidates
This election of District Panchayat President is being considered as the semi-final of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022.
The election for the post of District Panchayat President is currently live in Uttar Pradesh and in this election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are in the fray with full vigour.
In almost all the seats of the state, BJP and SP have fielded their candidates and the candidates of both the parties are also claiming their victory. However, there are still some seats where no party has announced its candidates. It is expected that in such districts the candidates will directly enroll.
This election of District Panchayat President is being considered as the semi-final of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022 and this is the reason why all the big parties of Uttar Pradesh are eyeing this election.
District Panchayat President Election - District wise details of candidates
Chandauli
BJP: Dinanath Sharma
SP: Tej Narayan Yadav
Sravasti
SP: Archana Yadav
BJP: Daddan Mishra Former Minister of State
Independent: Dev Pratap Singh
Hapur
BJP: Rekha Nagar
SP: Ruchi Yadav
Gonda
Bharatiya Janata Party - Ghanshyam Mishra
Moradabad
Samajwadi Party: Amrin
Jhansi
BJP: Pawan Gautam
SP: Asha Gautam
Sultanpur
BJP: Smt. Usha Singh
SP: Kesha Yadav
Mirzapur
In Mirzapur, BJP has made Raju Kannojia its candidate. SP has made Asha Devi its candidate for the post of District Panchayat President in Mirzapur.
Raebareli
BJP: Ranjana Choudhary
Congress: Aarti Singh
Mathura
BJP: Kishan Choudhary
Rashtriya Lok Dal: Rajendra Singh Sikarwar
The Bahujan Samaj Party has not declared the name of anyone yet.
Gorakhpur
BJP- Sadhna Singh
Firozabad
Samajwadi Party- Ruchi Yadav
BJP- Harshita Singh
Hamirpur
While BJP has fielded Jayanti Rajput, SP has fielded Vandana Yadav
Muzaffarnagar
Bharatiya Kisan Union and Alliance candidate: Satendra Balyan
BJP: Veerpal Nirwal
Pilibhit
BJP gave a ticket to Dr. Daljit Kaur's wife Gurbhag Singh
SP gave the ticket to Swami Pravakta Nand who had left BJP after not getting the ticket.
Ballia
BJP: Supriya Choudhary
SP: Ambika Chaudhary
Ghazipur
SP: Kusumlata Yadav
BJP: Sapna Singh