Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan government to provide free bus service to women on Raksha Bandhan

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will offer free services to women in its buses of all categories, including the AC buses.

The free bus travel facility announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be available for 24 hours, from August 2 midnight till August 3 midnight.

CM Adityanath has ordered intensive patrolling by UP police to rank up women's safety. The government has also asked police to ensure that people adhere to the social distancing norms and strictly follow the guidelines issued in view of coronavirus. The chief minister also said that no public program should be held on Raksha Bandhan and that people should celebrate the festival in their houses.

The UP government has also announced that all sweet shops and rakhi vendors will be allowed to remain open on this weekend in view of Raksha Bandhan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday also announced free travel for girls and women in the state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. No fare will be charged from female passengers in general and express buses (except AC, Volvo and All India Permit buses) of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation within the state.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being observed on August 3.