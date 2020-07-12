Uttar Pradesh govt to impose 'mini' lockdown every weekend, only essential services to be allowed

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a 'mini' lockdown in the state twice every week to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases every week.

The lockdown will be implemented on every Saturday and Sunday. Economic activities will continue to work as normal and banks will open.

However, all non-essential offices, shops for non-essential items, malls, and restaurants will be shut.

The state is currently under lockdown from 10 PM on Friday (July 10) and will remain so till 5 AM on Monday. Police barricades have been set up at various locations in Uttar Pradesh to restrict the movement of people during the lockdown in state.

So far, 35,092 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are a total of 11490 active cases while 22,689 have been cured or discharged. 913 people have succumbed to the virus.

India on Sunday reported the highest-ever spike of 28,637 new coronavirus cases. As many as 551 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.