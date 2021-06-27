Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Mayawati rejects reports of alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, says BSP will

In a significant political development, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday (June 27) rejected reports that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 in coalition with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, asserting that her party will contest the election alone.

"This news is being broadcast in a media news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and factless," tweeted the BSP chief.

1. मीडिया के एक न्यूज चैनल में कल से यह खबर प्रसारित की जा रही है कि यूपी में आगामी विधानसभा आमचुनाव औवेसी की पार्टी AIMIM व बीएसपी मिलकर लड़ेगी। यह खबर पूर्णतः गलत, भ्रामक व तथ्यहीन है। इसमें रत्तीभर भी सच्चाई नहीं है तथा बीएसपी इसका जोरदार खण्डन करती है। 1/2 June 27, 2021

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister noted that except Punjab, where BSP has entered into an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal, the BSP will not forge an alliance with any party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Mayawati added that keeping in mind such misleading news about the party, BSP's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra has been made the National Coordinator of BSP's Media Cell.

"I appeal to the media that before writing, showing and publishing any such misleading and false news regarding Bahujan Samaj Party, please make sure you seek the right information from Mishra first," Mayawati said.

Earlier on June 22, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Shaukat Ali had announced that his party will field candidates on 100 Muslim majority seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"There has also been a discussion about a possible alliance with like-minded parties. Although no final decision has been taken on this yet, the doors of both SP and BSP are open for us," Ali had said.

It may be recalled that AIMIM candidates had contested on 38 seats in 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election but the party had failed to win even a single seat.