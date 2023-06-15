Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Uttar Pradesh: 38-year-old woman, 5 children killed in house fire

It appears that the fire started due to a short circuit and within a few seconds the LPG cylinder kept in the house also caught fire and it exploded.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 38-year-old woman, 5 children killed in house fire
Representational Image

UP: A 38-year-old woman and her five children, aged between one and 10 years, died in a fire that broke out at their house in this district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night in Urdha village, they said.

Sangeeta and her five children got trapped inside the house when the fire broke out while they were sleeping. After getting information about the incident, a fire brigade team reached the spot, doused the flames and pulled out the six family members who had already died, police said.

Sangeeta's children who died in the fire were identified as Babu (1), Geeta (2), Rita (3), Laxmina (9) and Ankit (10).

Prima facie, it appears that the fire started due to a short circuit and within a few seconds the LPG cylinder kept in the house also caught fire and it exploded, an official said.

At the time of the incident, the husband, his father and mother were sleeping outside while the wife along with her five children were sleeping inside the house.

Police said the fire, which was first noticed in the tin shed, soon spread to the entire house and the husband was not able to save his family.

After hearing the sound of the explosion, Sangeeta's husband, his parents and the nearby people tried to save her and the children but they succumbed to burns.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district officials to carry out prompt relief and rescue operations. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased.

DM Ramesh Ranjan, who visited the spot, said the fire was so huge that no one inside the house could be saved.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire started due to a short circuit and later the gas cylinder in the house exploded. However, investigation is underway to find out the cause behind the fire, he said.

"The administration is providing all possible help to the victims and standing with them in their difficult times. The chief minister has announced Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased," the DM told reporters.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.