Kamala Harris talks to PM Modi on phone as US assures vaccine supplies to India

New Delhi: US has formally conveyed to India that it will be giving COVID-19 vaccines to the country during the telephonic conversation between Indian PM Modi and US Vice President Kamala D. Harris. India will be getting vaccines from US as part of the 25 million vaccines it will be giving to the world in the first tranche. 19 million of those vaccines will be given via COVAX, while 6 million directly to partners.

A US Readout said, "Vice President notified... Biden-Harris Administration will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines". Washington will be giving out 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June. The conversation that happened on Thursday evening was at the request of US Vice President.

US is giving 75% of the 25 million vaccines--at 19 million via the COVAX facility with 6 million doses for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa to countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

US President Biden in a statement said, "Over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea."

Over 30 countries will be getting vaccines in the first tranche. These vaccines will also be given to United Nations frontline workers, which will be shared directly.