US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India on June 25, no change in position related to Pak policy: MEA

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between India and the United States after NDA's return to power for a second term.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between India and the United States after NDA's return to power for a second term.

"It will be the first high-level engagement with the United States after elections in India. During his visit, Pompeo will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and will also call on other dignitaries in the Government of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said here on Thursday.Pompeo's visit will provide "an important opportunity for both sides to explore further ways to strengthen India-US strategic partnership", he said.

Kumar noted that the two sides will hold high-level engagements on matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and global issues.During his visit, he will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister & he will also call on other dignitaries in the Government of India to strengthen ties between the two countries, the MEA said.

Indo-Pak relations:On Thursday, the Minister of External affairs dismissed Pakistani media reports which claimed that New Delhi is ready for talks with Islamabad.This comes at a time when reports published by Express Tribune in Pakistan claimed that Modi and External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar wanted to renew dialogue with Islamabad.The MEA spokesperson stated that Pakistan is peddling fake news on the alleged dialogue and that there has been no change in position regarding their policy towards Pakistan.The letter sent by PM Modi to Imran Khan on June 12 stated that India wanted to build an "environment of trust free of terror, violence and hostility'. However, the letter did have any reference for holding talks with Pakistan. "The letter said that a terror & violence-free environment is necessary for normal & cooperative relation with the countries. We only reiterated our stand in the letter. There was nothing in that letter that spoke about "talks", MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "I think we've made it clear time and again that Pakistan has to take action which is irreversible. Unless we are convinced that action has been taken on the ground, & not the temporary action which we've seen several times in the past. We won't be fooled by some cosmetic action", He further added.Prime Minister Modi and Pakistani PM Khan exchanged pleasantries last week during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Bishkek.On India's vote for Israel at U.N Economic and Social Council, MEA said to Wion that their vote did not mean that they were against the Palestinian cause.(Written with inputs from ANI)



