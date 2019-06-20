US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India on June 25, no change in position related to Pak policy: MEA

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India on June 25, no change in position related to Pak policy: MEA

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between India and the United States after NDA's return to power for a second term.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 05:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between India and the United States after NDA's return to power for a second term. 

"It will be the first high-level engagement with the United States after elections in India. During his visit, Pompeo will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and will also call on other dignitaries in the Government of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said here on Thursday.Pompeo's visit will provide "an important opportunity for both sides to explore further ways to strengthen India-US strategic partnership", he said.

Kumar noted that the two sides will hold high-level engagements on matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and global issues.During his visit, he will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister & he will also call on other dignitaries in the Government of India to strengthen ties between the two countries, the MEA said.

Indo-Pak relations:On Thursday, the Minister of External affairs dismissed Pakistani media reports which claimed that New Delhi is ready for talks with Islamabad.This comes at a time when reports published by Express Tribune in Pakistan claimed that Modi and External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar wanted to renew dialogue with Islamabad.The MEA spokesperson stated that Pakistan is peddling fake news on the alleged dialogue and that there has been no change in position regarding their policy towards Pakistan.The letter sent by PM Modi to Imran Khan on June 12 stated that India wanted to build an "environment of trust free of terror, violence and hostility'. However, the letter did have any reference for holding talks with Pakistan. "The letter said that a terror & violence-free environment is necessary for normal & cooperative relation with the countries. We only reiterated our stand in the letter. There was nothing in that letter that spoke about "talks", MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "I think we've made it clear time and again that Pakistan has to take action which is irreversible. Unless we are convinced that action has been taken on the ground, & not the temporary action which we've seen several times in the past. We won't be fooled by some cosmetic action", He further added.Prime Minister Modi and Pakistani PM Khan exchanged pleasantries last week during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)  at Bishkek.On India's vote for Israel at U.N Economic and Social Council, MEA said to Wion that their vote did not mean that they were against the Palestinian cause.(Written with inputs from ANI)   

   

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mika Singh opens up on not marrying Akanksha Puri, says 'we weren’t meant to be together'

'Our time has come': Kangana Ranaut says Cabinet clearing Women’s Reservation Bill is creating 'Bharat of our dreams'

Karan Johar says his ex-lover is still 'very much part of his family', Reddit thinks he's referring to this ace designer

Meet man who has designed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore luxurious home Antilia

Know real reason why Nayanthara did not promote her Bollywood debut Jawan, was absent from film's success meet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE