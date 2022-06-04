UPSC Exam 2022: Delhi Metro to start 2 hours early in some sections on June 5

File Photo

One of the most commonly used mode of transport in the national capital – Delhi Metro will begin services sooner than usual on June 5. The schedule of Delhi Metro has been modified only for a day to assist candidates of civil services examination.

The news was shared by DMRC via Twitter as the official handle mentioned that metro services will start from 6 am on Sunday as against the usual 8 am.

Also, READ: Centre pushes Uttarakhand, J-K for Swachh Teerth, issues cleanliness advisory for Kedarnath, Amarnath

"Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the students appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.

These sections include Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden. Metro services on the rest of the sections will remain running as per normal schedule from 6 AM onwards, the DMRC said.

Let us tell you that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced June 5, 2022 as the official date for the civil services preliminary examination in February 2022.

The examination is expected to fill nearly 861 vacancies, including 34 vacancies reserved for students with benchmark disability categories, seven for students with blindness and low vision, 11 for students with deafness and hard of hearing, and eight for students with locomotor disability.

(With PTI Inputs)