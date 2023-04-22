Search icon
UP: Woman, 25, lynched by mob; here's what happened

Deoria: The family had enmity with Jitendra Singh and Raju Singh over a piece of land.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

UP news: The police have initiated legal action. (File)

In Uttar Pradesh, a woman was beaten to death because she tried to save her brother from an irate mob. The incident took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

A man named Sailesh Sahni was attacked by a mob over an old family dispute. They had an enmity with the attackers. The incident took place in Kurmouta Thakur village. 

His sister Alka Sahni, 25, tried to save her brother from the rampaging mob. She was attacked by the group with an iron road by the group that included Jitendra Singh and Raju Singh. She died on the spot. 

The family had enmity with Jitendra Singh and Raju Singh over a piece of land. They had moved out of the village to escape this. They had returned on Thursday night. 

The police have initiated legal action. 

With inputs from PTI

