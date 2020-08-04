UP reports 4,473 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 4,473 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 97,362. According to the bulletin of the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, 50 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,778.

A total of 55,393 patients have been discharged in the state so far including 20,336 in the last 24 hours.

There are 40,191 active COVID-19 cases in the state. India`s COVID-19 case count crossed 18 lakh on Monday with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total count of 18,03,696 includes 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 38,135 deaths.