UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2021: Candidates applying online can face technical issues, check important details

National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) will start accepting online applications for 06 Month Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session for 2800 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts from interested candidates from today June 30, 2021.

As per a new notification on the NHM UP website, candidates may face "issues regarding receiving SMS while applying for 2800 CHO vacancies." Candidates are advised to go through their registered email id for information.

How to Apply: Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in. The application process will begin on June 30 and will end on July 20, 2021.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Community Health Officer (CHO)

No. of Vacancy: 2800

Pay Scale: 25000/- Per Month

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognised institute/ B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognised Institute/ University.

Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council with a valid registration certificate at the time of online submission. Only online application will be accepted and the vacancy shall be subjected to the state reservation policy of Uttar Pradesh.

Age Limit is 35 years. The selection will be based on a completed six-month certificate in community health.

Online application submission start date: June 30, 2021

Online application submission last date: July 20, 2021

