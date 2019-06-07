UP: Hit officials with shoes if they don't respect you: BJP MLA tells party workers

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday told his party workers to hit government officials with shoes if they do not respect them.

"If government employees don't respect our workers, then take off your shoes and hit them because there is a limit to patience," said Lalitpur MLA Ramratan Kushwaha said at a party event.

The BJP leader was addressing a gathering of party workers during a 'Karyakarta Sammelan Samaroh' here.

#WATCH: Ramratan Kushwaha, BJP MLA from Lalitpur at a party event says,"If government employees don't respect our workers, then take off your shoes and hit them because there is a limit to patience." (June 4) pic.twitter.com/o889Y1Wl1q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2019

"I have information about bureaucrat and police officials with SP and BSP ideologies, who misbehaved with our workers during the elections, threatened our volunteers and asked them to join their party. They should stay wary," said the BJP leader.

"Keep in mind I do what I say," Kushwaha warned.