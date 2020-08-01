UP govt increases fine for traffic violations; four-wheelers without seatbelt to be fined Rs 1000

Bad news for motorists in Uttar Pradesh as two-wheelers without helmet and four-wheelers without seat belts will have to pay double the amount of fine compared to earlier. The state government issued a notification in this regard, a senior official on Friday said.

The measures were taken by the state government to increasing penalties for traffic violations.

"The fine for not wearing helmet and seat belts has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Similarly, for creating hindrance in government officer's job, the fine has been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000 earlier," the notification read.

The fine imposed for using a vehicle without insurance is Rs 2,000 for the first time and Rs 4,000 for the second time, the notification further read.

Moreover, a fine of Rs 5000 has to be paid by any passenger found driving a car without a valid driving license. The same fine applies for passengers who are less than 14 years of age and driving a car.

For overspeeding, the fine will be Rs 2,000.

The fine for giving wrong information in the driving license has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000 and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied if three commuters are found on a two-wheeler, it said.

Moreover, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied for passengers who are parking in no-parking areas, those found selling a vehicle with fake documents will be fined Rs 1 lakh.