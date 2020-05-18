UP govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers, seeks details

The Uttar Pradesh government has accepted an offer by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it.

In a letter to Priyanka's private secretary, Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), said the offer was accepted and sought details of drivers, conductors and other details so they can be deployed to help migrant workers.

Vadra had on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking permission for buses to be allowed to carry migrant workers home. Her letter came on the day 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

She also posted a video message on Twitter on Sunday, appealing for the same.

"Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses," she said.

In another tweet, she said, "Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters."