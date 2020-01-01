UP government writes to Centre seeking ban on PFI

A day after the Uttar Pradesh DGP urged to the state home ministry seeking a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the same.

Sources on Wednesday informed that the MHA has received the UP government's request for putting a ban on PFI and is likely to take legal advice before proceeding. The ministry will likely take inputs from intelligence and central government agencies, including NIA, before reviewing the past activities of PFI.

On Tuesday, the UP top cop requested the home department to ban the group for alleged involvement in the violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (ACC) in the state.

According to the letter sent by Uttar Pradesh DGP Headquarter, members of PFI were involved in the violence that erupted in several parts of the state on December 20 in wake of anti-CAA protests.

Meanwhile, UP minority minister Mohsin Raza said that PFI is a part of banned Islamic group Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and is funded by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

He further added that that purpose of PFI is to promote Islamic extremism and turn Muslim youth into terrorists.

The UP government had arrested 22 members of PFI for their alleged role in violent activities during protests.

Uttar Pradesh police claim that PFI has been active in different parts of India since 2010 and the members of this group have been involved in disrupting peace and harmony in the country.

During the protests, the PFI members were active in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Sitapur areas, said the UP Police.

The PFI describes itself as a neo-social movement committed to empowering people to ensure justice, freedom, and security.