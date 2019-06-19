UP: Father and daughters write to PM over water scarcity

A father along with his three daughters here on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over acute water scarcity in their area.

Chandrakal Singh, the father, in his letter had asked for Prime Minister's permission to end their life as they do not have drinking water.

"I ask the Prime Minister to allow me to finish my life and also of my minor daughters," he said.

He said: "The water is very salty and hence cannot be consumed. My daughters throw up whenever they drink it."

The problem of water has made the father crippled as he cannot even afford to buy clean drinking water for his daughters.

"We do not have any income because even the crops are dying due to the salty water," he said.

He said that he has no option except to end his life because of his complaints regarding the water crisis falling on "deaf ears" as no government officials listen to them.

Other residents of the village of Hathras are also battling the same problem.

Local resident Rakesh Kumar said: "The water is so acidic that even animals do not drink it. To get potable water, we have to walk three to four kilometres."

The people of this village now only hope that their grievances are heard soon.