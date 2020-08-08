UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida, sector 39 on Saturday.

Due to Adityanath's visit, Section 144 has been imposed in Noida.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s visit on Saturday. People are not allowed to fly drones. 15 gazetted officers and around 700 constables who are on duty are required to undergo COVID-19 testing." the Noida Police informed the media on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar has banned the flying of drones in the district for two days - August 7 and 8 - in view of Aditynath's visit to Noida.

According to an order issued by the district police, any person found flying an aerial object like drone will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 188 IPC covers offences related to "contempt of the lawful authority of public servants" and deals with the offence of disobedience to an order duly passed by a public servant.

The visit by the chief minister comes as 4,404 fresh cases on Friday pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,13,378.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,981 on Friday after a record 63 people succumbed to the disease.

Earlier on Friday, Yogi held a meeting with senior officials on the issue. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said directions have been issued to activate integrated command and control centres in districts and DMs have been asked to take regular meetings twice a day with their CDOs, CMOs, SPs for reviewing the ongoing work.