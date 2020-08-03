UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya, reviews 'Bhoomi Pujan' preparations ahead of Ram Mandir event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday arrived in Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5.

The clock is ticking, and the day gets closer to the August 5 mega-event when the decades-old contention in the holy land of Ayodhya will reach its crucible with the foundation stone being laid for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself be present at the event.

The rituals preceding the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram temple began here on Monday with an elaborate 'Gauri Ganesh' puja. Now, to review the final preparations, and to talk to the officials overseeing the matter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arrived in the temple city ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his joy on Twitter and quoted a few lines from Ramcharitmanas adding that the wait for many centuries is now over.

"All devotees should light a lamp at home. Read Sri Ramacharitmanas. Everyone will receive the blessings of Lord Shri Ram," wrote the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

अवधपुरी प्रभु आवत जानी। भई सकल सोभा कै खानी।। कई शताब्दियों की प्रतीक्षा अब पूर्ण हो रही है, व्रत फलित हो रहे हैं, संकल्प सिद्ध हो रहा है। सभी श्रद्धालुजन घर पर दीप जलाएं। श्रीरामचरितमानस का पाठ करें। प्रभु श्री राम का आशीष सभी जनों को प्राप्त होगा।#श्रीरामलला_विराजमान — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 3, 2020

He expressed that the souls of Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj must be the feeling immense satisfaction as they had devoted their entire lives for the establishment of Shri Ram Temple in Avadhpuri.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya yesterday but it was cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Earlier on July 25, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and said that COVID-19 protocols have to be followed while making sure that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is grand and one-of-a-kind.

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5. The Chief Minister will ensure that there is no lack in the measures ahead of the grand event. After completing 'darshan' of the deity, Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to review all the stages of planning.

According to the police, the security arrangements for the foundation stone-laying ceremony have been put in place and people are being requested to refrain from gathering at a place.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights.

According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

