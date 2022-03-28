UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav greet each other with a smile in UP Assembly - WATCH

Putting an end to the acrimony of recent elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, walked across to Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav`s seat in the Assembly and greeted him.



The two leaders exchanged a few words.

WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7r6fX7ErjX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

Yogi Adityanath, who was sworn in as MLA, welcomed the other members and urged them to help the government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring the development of the state.



After Chief Minister Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav took the oath and was welcomed by his party legislators who cheered him with slogans. The oath was administered by pro tem speaker Ramapati Shastri.

Notably, Adityanath is the first time MLA while he had previously been a member of the Legislative Council in the state during his first five year tenure.

Meanwhile, Yadav is also a first time MLA. He was an MLC during his stint as the Chief Minister of the state during 2012-17.

A total of 52 ministers had taken oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance.