UP: Chased by eve-teasers, US scholar girl dies in Bulandshahr road accident

In what comes as a tragic end to a bright life, Sudiksha, a girl from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar who had received Rs 3.83 crore scholarship to study in the US, died after falling off from a bike in Bulandshahr after being chased by eve-teasers. Sudiksha had returned to India and was going to Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati to meet her relatives.

According to reports, the eve-teasers had started performing stunts near Sudisha due to which her uncle was facing difficulty in riding the bike and was getting imbalanced. While doing so the eve-teasers suddenly hit the brake after which Sudiksha and her uncle could not handle the bike and fell headlong on the road. Sudiksha is reported to have died on the spot.

Sudiksha Bhati hailed from a small village in Bulandshahar, located in UP's Dadri. She was the daughter of Jitendra Bhati who is a tea seller by profession and she had made headlines after her excellence in study bagged her a scholarship from Boxon College, USA.

Sudiksha had returned to her hometown in June due to the coronavirus lockdown and she had to return back to the US on August 20. She did her schooling from HCL Foundation's school of knowledge and she was the district topper in the CBSE board examination in the year 2018

Sudiksha was doing her graduation and internship from Boxon College. Sudiksha had moved to America in August-2018.