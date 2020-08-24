Headlines

UP: Anti-Terrorism Squad raids Balrampur region after ISIS operative's arrest

A team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad carried out raids at several areas in Balrampur on Sunday following the arrest of alleged ISIS operative Abu Yusuf. Earlier today, a huge amount of explosives, including explosive jacket, were recovered from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 07:02 AM IST

The jacket was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack, they added.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police`s Special Cell arrested one Abu Yusuf with two pressure cooker-based IEDs after a brief exchange of fire and averted a major terror strike in the national capital, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh sounded a high alert on Saturday following the arrest of Yusuf.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Mustakim Khan (36) aka Abu Yusuf Khan aka Yusuf Khan, a resident of village Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi, Utraula in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday recovered tons of explosives from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh based on inputs given by arrested ISIS operative Mustaqeem during his interrogation. 

The police have also recovered an explosive belt the ISIS operative prepared to carry out 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack in Delhi.

The suspect is a native of Balrampur.

The ISIS suspect, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police, was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India, according to the sources.

The operative was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief encounter near Ring Road late on Friday. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

 

(With ANI inputs)

