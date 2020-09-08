Unlock 4.0: Punjab shortens night curfew, non-essential shops, restaurants to open till 9 pm

The Punjab government of Monday announced some relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including the opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 pm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Night curfew will be in place in all cities and towns now from 9.30 pm to 5 am as per the revised decision. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, including Sundays, till 9 pm, after which home delivery of food will be allowed, as per the revised guidelines. It has also been decided to align the opening of non-essential shops in Mohali with the rest of the tri-city (namely Chandigarh and Panchkula)," Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday was quoted as saying in an official release.

The Chief Minister held a second round of virtual meeting with Punjab Congress MLAs to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Responding to complaints of shopkeepers getting inflated bills even though their shops had remained closed for a long duration, the Chief Minister directed the Electricity Department not to charge bills on the average of the previous year but to send actual bills.

"Captain Amarinder also announced cash compensation of Rs 1,500 for construction workers who test positive or whose immediate family has tested positive and they have to be quarantined. He asked the Congress MLAs to take the lead in distribution of free food packets to poor patients who have tested positive to enable them to have enough ration at least for 7-10 days during home isolation," the release said.

The Chief Minister also asked the MLAs to visit their constituencies and hospitals to establish better communication with the people and boost their morale.

The meeting was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Singh Bajwa, Medical Education & Minister OP Soni, along with other officials.As many as 2,110 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 65,583. The death toll rises to 1,923, said State government.