Unlock 4.0: Cinema halls to remain shut, open-air theatres allowed from Sept 21

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 4.0 on Saturday with more relaxations and opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. This marks the gradual opening of the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

What’s allowed and what's not in Unlock 4.0:

While open-air theatres will resume operations from September 21, cinema halls, entertainment parks, and similar places will continue to remain closed.

Live sporting action will be allowed to resume from September 21. The latest guidelines say, "Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer."

Swimming pools will still not be functional as the latest guidelines state that "cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatres) and similar places" shall not be allowed.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30. However, from September 21, outside containment zones, States/ UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Metro rail will resume services from September 7 in a ‘calibrated manner’.

International air travel, except as permitted by MHA, to remain suspended.