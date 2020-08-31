Unlock 4: Weekend lockdown to continue in Punjab; revised guidelines issued for international arrivals

The Punjab government has decided to continue with the existing restrictions imposed in Punjab, including weekend lockdown and night curfew till September-end. The government has also issued revised guidelines for people travelling to Punjab from any foreign country, stating that all such passengers have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The development was announced by Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

As part of the mandatory quarantine of 14 days, passengers will have to stay for seven days in an institutional quarantine centre whereas the remaining days can be spent in self-quarantine, as per the government guidelines.

Also read Punjab imposes complete lockdown from 7 PM to 5 AM on all days to contain COVID-19 spread

The expense of seven-day institutional quarantine, like in every other state, will have to be borne by the passengers only. Moreover, passengers will have to self monitor their health during the quarantine period.

"They (passengers) should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, that is, seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health," said the state government.

The Minister also said that all passengers planning their scheduled arrival at any airport of the state will also have to intimate the government authorities at least 72 hours before their departure.

A self-declaration form will have to be filled by every passenger travelling to Punjab from any foreign country as part of the process. The self-declaration form has to be filled on an online portal of the state government before planning travel to the state, the Minister said.

Existing restrictions to remain

The government also said that all existing restrictions imposed to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases, including weekend lockdown, will be in place in all 167 municipal towns of the state till the end of September.

The decision has been taken in due consultation with the Centre, as required by the 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said.

The Centre on August 29 had said that state governments should not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

1. Night curfew to continue in the cities from 7 pm to 5 am during the same period.

2. The ban on all social, political and religious gatherings and protests and demonstrations will continue throughout the state.

3. Gatherings relating to weddings and funerals will be limited to 30 and 20 people respectively.

4. There will be a weekend lockdown in the municipal areas.

5. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 7 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week.

6. Movement of students and others in connection with all kinds of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commissions and other institutions has been excluded from the restrictions.

7. Religious places have been allowed to stay open on all days up to 6.30 pm, as have been restaurants (including those in malls) and liquor vends.

8. Shops and malls, except those dealing in essential commodities, will be allowed to remain open till 6.30 pm from Monday to Friday but will be closed in all cities on Saturdays and Sundays.

9. Shops dealing in essentials will be open even on the weekend till 6.30 pm.

10. The restrictions on day and time do not apply to hotels.

11. The existing restrictions on passengers in vehicles will also continue to remain in force, with only three people, including the driver, allowed in four-wheelers.

12. All buses and public transport vehicles to allow sitting for only half (50%) capacity with no one standing.

13. Government and private offices shall operate with only 50% of staff present.

The state government, however, has ordered relaxation with respect to the opening of shops in the worst-affected cities of Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 15,375 active cases, 35,747 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,404 fatalities as of August 31.

(With inputs from agencies)