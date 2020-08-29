Unlock 4: Noida Metro to resume operations on Aqua Line from September 7; detailed SOPs to be issued soon

After Delhi Metro, now the Noida Metro is also set to resume operations under the Unlock 4 guidelines that will see relaxations in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) necessitated lockdown protocols from September onwards. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday said that Noida Metro will resume services on the Aqua Line from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner. The corporation further added that more details on the functioning and the usage by the general public will be shared later.

"As per Unlock 4 guidelines, Noida Metro will resume its services on Aqua Line for public from Sept 7 onwards in caliberated manner. Further details on its functioning & usage by general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued," the Noida Metro Rail Corporation statement read.

Meanwhile, after being closed for over five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro will finally resume services on September 7 in a phased manner.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed this development through a tweet on Saturday evening. “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner,” the CM tweeted.

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The DMRC had last week said it is prepared to resume operations whenever the government gives it permission to do so.