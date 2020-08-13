Unlock 3.0: Have allowed limited opening of educational institutions for exams, MHA tells SC

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed the Supreme Court that it has allowed the limited opening of educational institutions across the country during Unlock 3.0 for conducting the final year examinations as ordered by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging a UGC circular dated July 6 which mandated the universities across the country to conduct the final term exams by the end of September. The pleas sought the cancellation of the final term exams in view of COVID-19.

As per the UGC guidelines, colleges and universities were to conduct the examination before September 30, 2020 either through online, offline or blending both means.

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court challenging the UGC guidelines.

In an affidavit, the MHA informed the Supreme Court that the decision to permit educations institutes to open during Unlock 3.0 has been taken after considering the academic interest of a large number of students.

Earlier, the UGC told the Supreme Court on Monday that degrees would not be recognised if no examinations are held for final-year students even as the country faces a coronavirus crisis.

The top court granted time to the UGC to respond to the affidavits filed by Maharashtra and Delhi governments, in which they submitted they will not conduct the final term exams at state universities as per the circular.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, submitted that Maharashtra and Delhi have filed an affidavit and have taken a decision that they will not conduct the examination in state universities and have cancelled the exams.

"It is against the UGC rules. UGC is the only body that can prescribe rules for conferring a degree. States cannot change rules. It`s not in the interest of students to not have exams," Mehta said.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, granted time to Mehta to file a response to the affidavits filed by Maharashtra and Delhi and adjourned the matter for further hearing on August 14.

Mehta said that the students have to continue preparing for exams and that if exams are not conducted, the students will not be granted degrees. "Degrees wouldn`t be recognised if there is no exam," he said.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that the UGC guideline for holding exams before the end of September is not legal or constitutionally valid.

(With ANI inputs)