Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Union minister Puri, nine others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

Among those elected, eight belonged to the BJP, while one each are from the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:03 PM IST

Union minister Puri, nine others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh
Rajya Sabha 2020

As many as 10 leaders were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Among those elected, eight belonged to the BJP, while one each are from the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. The term of the newly elected members will be from November 25, 2020 to November 24, 2026.

Apart from Puri, those elected to the Rajya Sabha are BJP's Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, BL Varma and Seema Dwivedi.

Prof Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was declared elected unopposed while the BSP`s Ramji Gautam was also elected to the Upper House.

Earlier, a political drama was witnessed for the tenth seat between BSP`s Ramji Gautam and an independent candidate Prakash Bajaj, backed by the SP. The matter was resolved when the nomination of Bajaj was canceled and the BSP candidate won despite having only ten votes of his party.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal was declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand with no other party in the contest. Bansal was handed over the certificate of his election from the seat by Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal.

There are 31 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, of which 22 are now held by the BJP, five by the Samajwadi Party, and three by the BSP. The Congress has only one member in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Nitish Rana as new captain replacing injured Shreyas Iyer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.