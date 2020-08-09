Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests positive for coronavirus

The Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus. hIs condition is stable and has been admitted to AIIMS based on doctor's advice.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested. The first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health," Meghwal tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे । August 8, 2020

It must be noted that Meghwal had launched a papad brand named 'Bhabhi Ji papad', claiming that the consumption of that particular food item will help drive away the deadly disease.

With this, Meghwal becomes the forth Union Minister to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus on August 2, and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tested positive for coronavirus on August 4. Both of them have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.