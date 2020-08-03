UK, India agree on transport 'air bubbles' for international air connectivity

The Government of India has now given permission for UK carriers to re-establish bilateral air routes. The details are being worked out with the UK and are expected to be announced in an elaborated manner in due course.

A British High Commission Spokesperson told WION, “The Government of India has now given permission for UK carriers to re-establish bilateral air routes. We are working closely with airlines to finalise details as soon as possible. More information will be announced in due course.”

Details are being worked out with the UK and are expected to be announced in an elaborated manner in due course. India already has Transport Air Bubbles with the US, France, and Germany.

International air travel has been hit hard amidst the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for arriving international passengers, in supersession of the guidelines that were issued on the subject on May 24. The new guidelines will be operational from August 8.