Two explosions rock technical area of Jammu Air Force Station, investigation on

Two explosions rocked Jammu Air Force station's technical area on the intervening night of June 26-27. It is learnt that the explosions took place around 1:45 AM. The forensic team and bomb disposal squad have reached the spot and a probe has been launched.

The first blast damaged the roof of a building at the technical area, while the second blast occurred on the ground. Notably, the techincal area is manned by the Air Force.

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. June 27, 2021

The blasts were of low intensity and there is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. A high-level meeting was called at the Air Force station to hold discussions over the incident.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation," Defence Minister's Office was quoted as saying by ANI.