Two-day curfew in Srinagar after intel warns of ‘Black Day’ protest on August 5

A two-day curfew has been imposed in Srinagar ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 in view of intelligence warning that the separatists and Pakistan-backed terror groups are planning to disrupt law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to intel inputs, separatists, terrorists, and some other political non-political parties have plans to disrupt the law and order in the valley on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

These groups have declared August 5 as ‘Black Day’ and may launch a protest. There are also inputs that terrorists may disrupt the peace in Valley on August 4 and 5.

The Central government had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the former state of J&K.

Earlier, a major tragedy was averted by alert security forces in the morning on Srinagar-Baramullah Highway where an IED was detected and later diffused.

The decision to impose curfew in Kashmir was taken in a core group meeting of J&K administration, police, intelligence agencies and other security forces. The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Director General J&K Police and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

After the meeting late night, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar issued an order imposing two-day curfew in the capital on 4-5th August. The order cited a report from Senior Superintendent of Police of the district that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that “separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August as Black Day, therein apprehensions of violation action or protests are not ruled out.”

The order said that "to prevent such violence and loss of life and property, it's imminent to impose curfew in the district.”

“Therefore, after having considered the material facts in report and examining the situation in the backdrop of prevailing factors, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me u/s 144 Cr PC hereby order complete restrictions on public movement/curfew in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar,” the order read.

“These restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August 2020," it added.

However, medical emergencies and movement of staff on COVID-19 duty with pass/valid cards shall be exempted from above restrictions.

Restrictions have been imposed across various districts for the anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party in a press conference on Monday said that we have not accepted the abrogation of Article 370 and will oppose it.